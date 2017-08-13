Justin Bieber turned down by crush on social media

Justin Bieber hits on a girl on social media and fails miserably. Justin Bieber hits on a girl on social media and fails miserably.

Pop star Justin Bieber got rejected by a girl he was pursuing on social media. The 23-year-old pursued a girl on Instagram after seeing a video of her shaking her hips in workout attire. However, she posted a photograph with her boyfriend, turning down Bieber, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Bieber tried to get the girl’s name by sending direct messages to the Instagram page of the gym where she worked. “Who is that girl? In ur latest post?” Bieber wrote to the gym that posted her video. The girl named Jessica Gober posted a screen shot of the direct message on her Twitter.

“Did this actually just happen… lmao. Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF,” she captioned the image. Later, she posted an image with her beau and captioned, “I’ve got everything I need right here.”

Did this actually just happen… lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

I’ve got everything I need right here 💓 pic.twitter.com/mET9XXkM8d — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017

Recently, the pop singer also announced that he would be revoking his tour, ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’, said his statement. However, it has been reported that the reason for the same was Justin’s rededication of his life to Jesus Christ.

The 23-year-old sensation thanked his fans, apologised for the fact that his message maybe ‘grammatically incorrect but it’s from the heart.’ Putting a picture on Instagram, he wrote,‘I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you… I’m grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU! Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going.’

