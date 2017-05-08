Justin Bieber is coming to India, and Shraddha Kapoor tells you how to win a ticket

With a hairbrush in hand, Shraddha Kapoor is basically the singer we all are when nobody is watching With a hairbrush in hand, Shraddha Kapoor is basically the singer we all are when nobody is watching

Singer Justin Bieber is coming to India tomorrow and nearly everyone, including Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, can’t keep calm. The actor who will be attending the concert shared her excitement on Instagram. With a hair brush in hand, she is basically the singer we all are when nobody is watching. If you are a Belieber reading this and have not purchased your tickets, Shraddha Kapoor’s video message will surely brighter up your day.

“Go participate now!!! @reliancejio 🎤 ❤️ #JioBeliebers,” captioned the Half Girlfriend actor.

Borrowing lines from the Canadian singer’s popular chartbuster “Sorry”, the actor posted a cute video on Instagram on how fans of Justin Bieber can win a free ticket for the Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour India concert.

The OK Jaanu actor, in her video told her fans and followers in India that to prove the fact that they are a true Belieber, they can record a song, make a note or dance and post the entries on their social media handles while using the hashtag #JioBeliebers.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the few actor-turned singers who have lent her beautiful voice in Bollywood songs like ‘Udjaa Re’, ‘Tere Mere Dil’, and ‘Woh Jahan’. She has also been performing in various rock concerts as well.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to play a soldier in war film based on Operation Khukri. What is Operation Khukri?

She might be sharing the stage with Justin Bieber to promote her upcoming film, Half Girlfriend where she will be starring opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film is based on Chetan Bhagat’s book. Later this year she will be playing the role of Haseena, in the biopic, Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd