Justin Bieber concert: Sunny Leone to join Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt on stage?

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is coming to Mumbai on May 10. While all the Indian Beliebers are going crazy to witness the maiden concert of their star, the organisers of the show are on their toes to make it a huge success. From tickets to Bollywood participation, all is keeping the fans of the charming performer excited.

After the news about newly-turned global star Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar’s mentees Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra being approached to perform at the grand event, now there are reports about Sunny Leone joining Justin Bieber for his debut concert at DY Patil stadium in Mumbai on May 10.

Talking about the new development, a source close to the organisers told Mid-Day, “Sunny is one of the celebs keen to perform at the concert. Her involvement should not come as a surprise, given that she is popular in India and overseas. In fact, a lot of big names are being considered.”

Justin Bieber is coming to India as a part of his Purpose World Tour. The world tour marks the success of Justin Bieber’s fourth album ‘Purpose’ which has created many records. Beiber is expected to perform hits like ‘Mark My Words’, ‘As Long As Love Me’, ‘Love Yourself’, ‘Purpose’, ‘Sorry’, ‘Baby’, and ‘What do you mean?’.

While all of the Bollywood joined the Coldplay singer Chris Martin at the Global Citizen Festival last year on November 19, we wonder which Bollywood stars will be a part of the line-up for this concert as well.

