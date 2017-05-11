Jumped at chance to work with Rajkumar Hirani: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor will be seen playing one of Sanjay Dutt’s love interest in his biopic. Sonam Kapoor will be seen playing one of Sanjay Dutt’s love interest in his biopic.

Actress Sonam Kapoor says she jumped at a chance to work with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in the upcoming biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. The Neerja actress will reportedly essay the role of one of Sanjay’s love interests in the upcoming biopic. The movie directed by Raju Hirani will see Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Sanjay Dutt.

Asked if she could share something about her role, the National Award recipient Sonam told IANS over phone: “Unfortunately, I can’t. But I am huge Raju Hirani fan. I have seen every film of his. I just jumped at that chance. I was like ‘I don’t care, tell me what I have to do… If you want me to walk across the frame, I’ll do that’.”

The Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

Recently, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm where he shares an uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt, the man he is supposed to portray in the movie. Raju Hirani reacted on the same saying that “The pictures shouldn’t have come out. We were shooting in Carter road (in Bandra, a suburb in Mumbai) so it came out. But I am very happy. The film is being made with a lot of happiness and when a film is made with happiness, it turns out good. It’s a great story.”

Raju Hirani said that his films are based and inspired from books and life experiences. “Whatever you make has to come from either your experiences or from what you have read or seen somewhere.”

“We usually pick it from our life and modify it to suit our film,” he said.

The film is scheduled to release in December 2017.

