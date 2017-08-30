Julie 2 teaser: Raai Laxmi is ‘bold, beautiful and blessed’ in her first Bollywood film. Watch video

Julie 2 teaser: The 50 films old actor, Raai Laxmi has managed to put up an engaging act in the short teaser. Julie 2 teaser: The 50 films old actor, Raai Laxmi has managed to put up an engaging act in the short teaser.

Remember the lissome lass Neha Dhupia going topless in 2004 film Julie? The film did averagely business at the box office but Neha received appreciation for her role of a bold and beautiful sex worker. But after the actor refused to star in the sequel of the movie, south star Raai Laxmi bagged the role. And after watching the teaser of Julie 2, we are not even complaining. Raai has got into the skin of the character so well that you might just end up asking for more. Though her face is barely revealed in the 47 seconds long teaser trailer, the actor has managed to tease the viewers in her sultry avatar.

As the teaser of the thriller drama plays, we see Raai bathing in the sun and raising the temperature in her steamy appearance. The 50 films old actor has managed to put up an engaging act in the short teaser and from the look of it, it seems the audience might not get disappointed on October 6 when the film hits the theaters. Going by what the teaser said, the trailer of the film which promises to expose the dark secrets of Bollywood, underworld and politics will presumably be out on September 4. The tagline of the film reads, “Bold, Beautiful and Blessed.”

Raai, who is making a debut in Bollywood as a lead actor with Julie 2, shared the teaser on her Twitter handle. TV actor Ravi Dubey congratulated the team of the film and wrote, “Bold beautiful blessed #julie #comingsoon congratulations @iamlakshmirai @VeerAryan_5 love and prayers always.”

Julie 2, directed by Deepak Shivdasani, also stars Rati Agnihotri, Sahil Salathia, Aditya Srivastava, Ravi Kishen, Pankaj Tripathi and Nishikant Kamant.

