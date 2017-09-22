Julie 2 song Maala Seenha: This Raai Laxmi number is cringeworthy, Pahlaj Nihalani are you listening?

Julie 2 song Maala Seenha: Raai Laxmi doesn’t impress with this number. Julie 2 song Maala Seenha: Raai Laxmi doesn’t impress with this number.

Julie 2 starring Raai Laxmi is the sequel to Neha Dhupia’s 2004 movie Julie. Deepak Shivdasani, who helmed the first film, is also directing the upcoming movie, which is slated to release in October. Produced by Vijay Nair and Deepak, this film is being presented by none other than Pahlaj Nihalani, the ex-head of what was dubbed by people as Sanskari Censor Board. The song titled Maala Seenha was released recently, and by the looks of it, we have got ourselves a tacky version of Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne’.

The setting of the song puts one off, and if the filmmakers expected this song to become a loved ‘item song’, they do not know what people like yet. While the trailer did interest people, the song has left us cringing at the lyrics, the setting – basically everything.

When asked about how he is okay with presenting Julie, Pahlaj Nihalani had said, “I knew we would get an ‘A’ certificate, and the CBFC has followed the guidelines thoroughly. Every producer should know what the guidelines are. None of the scenes or dialogues has been cut from the film. As I said before, and I maintain Julie 2 is a clean family adult film, where we haven’t used any bad language either.”

Raai Laxmi previously made headlines for her relationship with MS Dhoni. Talking about it, she said, “It is not about dating or not dating. But people had quickly taken it to a level that I was going to get married to him- and that was simply not true. The hype got us into an awkward space and that is why I do not talk to the media much about thus– but I am talking a bit now. I do not want to speak about him in detail because I respect him a lot.”

