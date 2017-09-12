New CBFC passes Julie 2 with no cuts and ‘A’ certificate, Pahlaj Nihalani is elated

Pahlaj Nihalani has called Julie 2 as adult entertainer. Pahlaj Nihalani has called Julie 2 as adult entertainer.

When former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani was shown the door, the industry took a deep sigh of relief and had expected that the films will not have to be made with any sort of fear of being banned or chopped. Perhaps, the filmmakers’ dream is coming true as today we got to know that bold film Julie 2 has received an ‘A’ certificate and has been passed without cuts. Interestingly, this film is being distributed by Pahlaj, who is quite happy for his film.

Pahlaj Nihalani is happy that Julie 2, which he is not only presenting, but also distributing globally, received an ‘A’ certificate and that too without any cuts. Nihalani expressed joy, and said, “I am a man of no stress. Now I don’t give stress either as people would say when I was the CBFC chairman.” Well, it seems Nihalani is a rather cheerful man after getting relieved of his Censor Board responsibilities.

He added, “I knew we would get an ‘A’ certificate, and the CBFC has followed the guidelines thoroughly. Every producer should know what the guidelines are. None of the scenes or dialogues has been cut from the film. As I said before, and I maintain Julie 2 is a clean family adult film, where we haven’t used any bad language either.”

When we asked him if he would have cleared the film when he was the CBFC chairman, he said, “Of course, I would. The film was properly made for an ‘A’ certificate. The film was never submitted for ‘UA’ certificate either. So, I would also clear it without any cuts.”

At present, CBFC is being headed by lyricist Prasoon Joshi. Gautami Tadimalla, Jeevitha Rajashekar, Mihir Bhuta, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Scott Nongkynrih, Ramesh Patnage, TS Nagabharna, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, Vidya Balan, Vivek Agnihotri and Waman Kendre are among the other names who have joined the new Censor Board.

