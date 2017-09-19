Julie 2 actor Raai Laxmi on MS Dhoni: Who’s he?

Julie 2 actor Raai Laxmi jokes that she doesn’t know who MS Dhoni is. Julie 2 actor Raai Laxmi jokes that she doesn’t know who MS Dhoni is.

South Indian actor Raai Laxmi is grabbing eyeballs with her sensuous turn in Julie 2. Stepping into the shoes of Neha Dhupia, this sultry star has left no stone unturned to keep her fans intrigued, as seen in the trailer.

She earlier appeared in a cameo in Sonakshi Sinha’s Akira but people also remember Raai for her rumoured link-up with Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Now, during the promotions of Julie 2, when a Spotboye reporter asked her about her break-up with Dhoni, Laxmi joked and asked, “Who’s he?” On being further pestered, she said, “This needs to have a full stop. It was a long time ago, he is happily married now, he has kids. Everybody knows everybody in today’s world and you may end up with a person tomorrow whom you don’t know today. It is the process of life and certain things don’t work out, and then you have to move on.”

She is also bugged by the fact that even though she has dated four other men post-Dhoni, people still ask her about Dhoni only. So, when the reporter further asked if she means that she was not dating the cricket legend, Laxmi said, “It is not about dating or not dating. But people had quickly taken it to a level that I was going to get married to him- and that was simply not true. The hype got us into an awkward space and that is why I do not talk to the media much about thus– but I am talking a bit now. I do not want to speak about him in detail because I respect him a lot.”

Well, looks like this newcomer is not one to shy away. Raai Laxmi’s Julie 2 is releasing in October.

