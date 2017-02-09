Juhi Chawla remembers her mother: I have shed lot of tears off-screen

Juhi Chawla got quite emotional while talking about her mother. Juhi Chawla got quite emotional while talking about her mother.

Divya Dutta’s memoir ‘Me and Ma’ was launched by superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday in Mumbai. At the event, Bachchan called himself the official ‘book-launcher’ of the industry. The actor said writing is a difficult task and writing a book is even more difficult.

Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre, both close friends of Divya Dutta, read excerpts from the book.

In a media interaction, Juhi got quite emotional while talking about her mother. She shared a few anecdotes from her life, where she said, “As much as I have laughed on screen, I have shed a lot of tears off screen. While every person had an interesting or an intriguing life, I have had my share too.”

Juhi with her teary eyes also shared, “When I was 11, I got my first modeling assignment and I earned Rs 1000 for it. I offered my ‘pehli kamaai’ (first salary) to her (her mother). And after I became a star I bought her diamond earrings, that’s it, I have not gifted her much. I used to underestimate our relationship.”

When she was asked about one memory she has from her childhood with her mum, she said, “she used to work in Taj (hotel), I remember how she would drape the most beautiful silk sarees, I always wanted to become like her. But mum wanted me to make a career in marketing or sales as it would be more lucrative.”

She remembered how disturbed Divya Dutta was when her mom passed away. Juhi told us, “I had just started shooting for Duplicate. On day two, while I was on shoot, my mom had gone for her morning jog, and she never returned. I had lost my mom, I have cried for years, I still miss her.”

While Juhi Chawla has given a lot of hit Bollywood films in her days, she has also done five National Award-winning Punjabi films. She is now a successful businesswoman with movie production and an IPL team in her kitty. She would love to write a book some day, she says.

