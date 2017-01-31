Latest News

Juhi Chawla photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Juhi Chawla

One of the leading ladies of 90's, Juhi Chawla has that charming smile, which definitely is a heart winner even now.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 31, 2017 6:40 pm
An actor known for her grace and smile, Juhi Chawla is one of the precious gems of Bollywood industry. The actor, who is the winner of the Miss India beauty contest in 1984, went on to register biggest hits to her credit over the decades in B-town. Began her career with Sultanat, Juhi’s most loved performances are Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Darr and many more. The actor is also co-owner of Red Chillies, the Shah Rukh Khan-led production company. She married the industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995 and has two children with him.

While the actor has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in many films, she never worked with Salman Khan. But the two shared the screen space for brief period in Deewana Mastana, where the Dabangg Khan was in a cameo. Chawla made a full-fledged comeback in 2014 with the heavily hyped woman-centric Gulab Gang alongside her once arch rival Madhuri Dixit. This was the first time in her long career that she played the role of an antagonist. Her negative role in the film was widely appreciated and her performance earned rave reviews. Many critics called it her career best performance, and many critics said that Juhi Chawla’s villainous avatar overpowers Madhuri Dixit Nene’s heroic act.

She eventually won the prestigious Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards ceremony for her performance. It earned her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. She appeared with Helen Mirren and Om Puri in the Steven Spielberg-produced Hollywood film The Hundred Foot Journey.

Look at stunning Juhi Chawla in Indian avatar. 

Juhi Chawla is one of the beautiful ladies of Bollywood. 

Juhi Chawla looks stunning.

Juhi Chawla at an event. 

Juhi Chawla during her film’s shoot. 

Juhi Chawla in Indian look. 

Juhi Chawla shot for magazine. 

Juhi Chawla is one of the beautiful ladies of Bollywood. 

Juhi Chawla at a press conference. 

Juhi Chawla’s hot avatar. 

Juhi Chawla looks sizzling.

Juhi Chawla for Deewana Mastana. 

Juhi Chawla in black. 

Juhi Chawla amazing photoshoot. 

Juhi Chawla is one of the beautiful ladies of Bollywood. 

Juhi Chawla looks great in white. 

Juhi Chawla stuns with her sexy looks. 

Juhi Chawla looks hot in red. 

Juhi Chawla’s glamourous look.  juhi09

Juhi Chawla is one of the beautiful ladies of Bollywood. 

Juhi Chawla has amazing eyes. 

Juhi Chawla is one of the beautiful ladies of Bollywood. 

Juhi Chawla at a movie promotion. 

Juhi Chawla is such a fashion diva. 

Juhi Chawla at a launch. 

Juhi Chawla from Chalk n Duster. 

Juhi Chawla walks for Vikram Phadnis. 

Juhi Chawla’s movie still. 

Juhi Chawla spotted at a ceremony. 

Juhi Chawla being crowned as Miss India. 

Juhi Chawla at a jewellery show. 

Juhi Chawla looks beautiful. 

Juhi Chawla is one of the beautiful ladies of Bollywood. 

Juhi Chawla looks gorgeous in Indian wear. 

Juhi Chawla with Shah Rukh Khan in Yes Boss and Darr. 

Juhi Chawla at promotions. 

Juhi Chawla looks gorgeous in white. 

Juhi Chawla judging a show. 

Juhi Chawla gracing the red carpet. 

Juhi Chawla walks the ramp.

Juhi Chawla is one of the beautiful ladies of Bollywood. 

Watch | Juhi Chawla’s hot photo shoot:

 

Juhi Chawla looks radiant. 

