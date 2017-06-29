Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez are out to find real life twins. Watch video

Judwaa 2: Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez gear up for the trailer launch of the film. Judwaa 2: Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez gear up for the trailer launch of the film.

As if the song ‘Tan Tana Tan’ not enough to make their fans impatient, Varun Dhawan along with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu have started their journey to search for real life twins. Well, this time the stars want their fans to share videos with them and as a prize, they get to be part of Judwaa 2’s trailer launch, which will release next month.

Varun shared a video on Instagram in which Taapsee and Jacqueline seemed to be dressed in their Tan Tana Tan song avatar, in fact, Jacqueline cannot stop crooning the song but Varun has to stop her. Earlier, the Dhawan boy gave us a glimpse of his workout scheduled and showed off his abs in a video shared by him on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the trio is prepping up for IIFA 2017, where the three would release ‘Tan Tana Tan’ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ recreated version from Judwaa 2. There are rumours that Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor might play a cameo in this film, however, recently Karisma said she has no plans to do any sort of comeback for now.

And as far as Salman’s plans are concerned, the actor is quite caught up with his own projects.

The sequel to 1997 ‘Judwaa’ is highly anticipated and has been creating the right noise ever since the announcement of the film.

Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan, who treated the audience 20 years ago with ‘Judwaa’ madness, will now double up the fun with ‘Judwaa 2’ this September 29.

