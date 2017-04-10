Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan is prepping for some crazy action sequences. Watch video

Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan will be packing some punches in the David Dhawan-directorial. Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan will be packing some punches in the David Dhawan-directorial.

After a successful start to 2017, Varun Dhawan has begun training for his next film, Judwaa 2. The actor is at present in London, taking some high octane strength development classes in order to perform some kick-ass action in the film. Judwaa 2 is a sequel to Salman Khan-starrer film with the same name. The film, which released in 1997, did not have a lot of action but was considered one of the best films in Salman’s film career. But it seems like director David Dhawan is trying to keep the sequel relevant to the time and hence, upping the bar on action in Varun’s film. The film will come out 20 years after the original.

This is for the first time that Varun would be seen in a double role. Apart from him, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Taapsee, who spent a week off from her busy schedule post the release of Naam Shabana, will soon join Varun during the London schedule of the film. Her recent release, Naam Shabana, gave an average performance at the box-office. However, the actor was happy with its success and thanked her audience for giving such a good response even though the film was not lead by a superstar like Akshay Kumar.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s training video:

Taapsee in one of the tweets expressed her excitement about beginning the shoot of Judwaa 2. She wrote, “Good release ☑️ Good response ☑️ Good holiday ☑️ Good food ☑️ Now off for a GOOD start with a super GOOD cast n crew #Judwaa2 @Varun_dvn 🙌🏼.”

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s thank you video for her fans:

Had been planning to say this since quite some time…..

Thank you for making this time of my journey so exciting! #NaamShabanapic.twitter.com/pyD6NGLUUH — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 7, 2017

However, Jacqueline would begin to shoot her part of the film much later as she is busy with Drive’s shoot with Sushant Singh Rajput, produced by Karan Johar. If reports are to be trusted, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan would make a cameo in the film, which has already excited the audience and making them wait for the film.

