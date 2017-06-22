Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez rehearse ‘Tan Tana Tan’, we get all good vibes about this remix

Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan starrer film to revive 90’s hit ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan. Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan starrer film to revive 90’s hit ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Judwaa 2 is going to be a nostalgia ride for all those who have loved the 1997 film with the same name but with Salman Khan in the lead. Not only the film but even the song, Tan Tana Tan and Oonchi Hai Building, are to be recreated for this film, which is being directed by David Dhawan, who has directed the earlier version too. Now, to make the fans even more impatient, Taapsee Pannu on her Instagram account shared a short video from the rehearsals of the song. Tan Tana Tan. And if we listen to the new version of song, we can be assured that this rehash version of 90’s hit is going to be better than all other recreated versions we have heard so far.

And as far as the choreography is concerned, the peppy number is being choreographer by Ganesh Acharya, so you know that this number is going to be the best song of 2017 and would make you want to dance to every beat of it.

At a recently held press conference of IIFA, Varun revealed that the actor will be dancing to “Oonchi Hai Building” and “Tan Tana Tan”, both hit numbers from the original 1997 comedy. The actor who will be giving a tribute to his father David Dhawan said, “I will be dancing to songs from my father’s film right from Swarg to Main Tera Hero to songs from Judwaa 2.”

Some fans also shared videos from the sets of ‘Tan Tana Tan’ song from Judwaa 2:

The ‘Judwaa 2’ team has finished their first schedule in London and are back in Mumbai filming their second schedule.

Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan, who treated the audience 20 years ago with ‘Judwaa’ madness, will now double up the fun with Judwaa 2 this September 29.

