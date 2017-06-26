Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez have finished shooting for ‘Tan Tana Tan’. See videos, photos

Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez have wrapped up the shooting for ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez have wrapped up the shooting for ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from Judwaa 2.

Shooting for the song “Tan Tana Tan” from the upcoming film Judwaa 2 is over. Actor Varun Dhawan says the song is more than special to him. Varun on Sunday tweeted a glimpse of the song, where the Badlapur star is seen shaking a leg with co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, director David Dhawan and the crew. “Wrapped shooting for Tan tana tan. Few more months before the video is out. Judwaa 2. This one is special,” Varun captioned the image.

“Tan Tana Tan” is a remake of the popular song from the 1997 film Judwaa starring superstar Salman Khan. The song was picturised on the Dabangg star, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the previous movie and is definitely going to take us on a nostalgia ride. A few days ago Taapsee Pannu also shared a short video from the rehearsals of the song on her Instagram handle. And if we listen to the new version of song, we can be assured that this recreated version of the popular song is going to be better than all other recreated versions we have heard so far. This peppy number is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, giving us more reasons to be ready to shake a leg on this one.

Wrapped shooting for #TanTanaTan few more months before the video is out #Judwaa2 this one is special. pic.twitter.com/KhrgtS9wLU — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 25, 2017

The film is a remake of the Salman starrer and features Varun in a double-role along with Jacqueline, Taapsee Pannu and Anupam Kher.

Here are other Judwaa 2 posts by Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu:

The Judwaa 2 team was earlier reported to have finished their first schedule in London and were back in Mumbai filming their second schedule. The film is slated for a September 29 release.

