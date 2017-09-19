Only in Express

Varun Dhawan makes Saurav Ganguly dance to the tunes of ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ from Judwaa 2

Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez is an official remake of Salman Khan-starrer film, with the same title. The film has been directed by David Dhawan and is scheduled for September 29th release.

Published:September 19, 2017 8:26 pm
judwaa 2, saurav ganguly, cricket, varun dhawan, taapsee pannu, jacqueline fernandez Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu promote the film in Kolkata.
Every Bollywood lover is dancing to the songs of Judwaa 2. Now, ‘Oonchi Hai Building 2.0’ has found a fan in Indian criketer Saurav Ganguly, who matched steps with Judwaa 2 actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in Kolkata.

The actors were present in Kolkata for the promotions of their film, and of course before they left for Mumbai, the trio ended their trip with a dance moment with the legendary cricketer.

Varun Dhawan shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, “Making #dada Saurav ganguly shake leg on #oonchihainduilding2 in Kolkata #dadagiri.” We are keen to know what the former captain has to say about this moment.

Meanwhile, Taapsee said on her Twitter account that she has always felt some sort of connect with the city. She wrote, “I don’t know why I feel some connection with this city. Kolkata see u tomorrow! Shayad pichle janam ka kuch hai rishta.”

While till now only Taapsee and Varun were promoting their film together, Jacqueline has joined the promotion right after her performances at Da-Bangg Tour 2017. In fact, she took the promotions a notch up when she made Salman Khan perform on ‘Tan Tana Tan’ song from the film.

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 will release on September 29.

