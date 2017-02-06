Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan reveals how he called Salman Khan ‘uncle’ and got slapped in return

Judwaa completed 20 years today. Judwaa completed 20 years today.

Judwaa completed 20 years today. As the film’s sequel starring Varun Dhawan went on floors few days ago, the actor was asked about his memories of the first part that featured Salman Khan. While we expected a simple answer, but what Varun shared was something more interesting. Varun said, “When Judwaa released and I met Salman Khan, I called him Salman uncle. He slapped me and asked me to call Salman Bhai.” Since Varun was a little boy back then, Salman’s slap was definitely in a joking way.

When David Dhawan was asked about his memories of directing Judwaa, he said, “Varun was 7 years old. We had released Judwaa on Eid day. Back then it wasn’t considered a big day for release, and the film was a hit in its own way. It was also Salman’s first double role. And he was surprised with the reaction Judwaa was getting. I got a call at 6.00 am the next day from a distributor in Raipur that even the 6.00 am show was full house, apparently the mill workers went home from their night duty after watching the film.” David Dhawan added, “Jitney andar hai utne bahar bhi hai!”

While talking about Judwaa 2, Varun accepted the fact that he is being compared to the original Judwaa superstar, Salman Khan. When we asked him if has any kind of anxiety surrounding the comparison, he said, “It is quite unfair to compare. Judwaa 2 is a great opportunity for me and I wouldn’t be able to do it without these two (Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan). I am trying to create two fresh characters with the double role I have in the film. As an actor, when I do films, and I do it for my audience, eventually I want people to enter the cinema halls, and laugh, and be entertained. Both characters are my favourite.”

While the cast was busy shooting for a Ganpati song for the same film, David Dhawan told us that the two remarkable songs from Judwaa – “Tan Tana Tan” and “Unchi Hai Building” will be recreated for the second part. He is also excited that Karisma Kapoor has shown interest to be a part of the film, and she will have a special scene too.

