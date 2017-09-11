Varun Dhawan is back to being sweet 16, thanks to Judwaa 2. See photo

Varun Dhawan will be playing a double role in Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan will be playing a double role in Judwaa 2.

Varun Dhawan’s look as tapori Raja from his upcoming film Judwaa 2, was a pleasant surprise for his fans as they have never seen this actor with the perfect boy-next-door looks, flaunting long hair. But today, Varun revealed that this is not the first time that he has sported such a look. In a tweet, Varun shared a throwback picture when he was all of sweet sixteen and looked nothing different than his character from Judwaa 2.

But before you think this look is inspired by Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Naam’ film where the star had sported similar long locks for the first time, creating a rage among his fans. Varun clears that his inspiration was Jim Morrison. The Judwaa 2 actor wrote, “When I was 16 years old I had grown my hair out because I was obsessed with #jimmorrison.In #judwaa2 I got a chance to bring back that varun.”

Well, he looks adorable at any age, be it 16 or 30. Isn’t it?

While he is prepping up for the release of the much-awaited film, which is remake of 1997 release starring Salman Khan, Varun has a couple of other projects in his kitty too. The actor has signed Shoojit Sircar directorial October, which will also introduce newbie Banita Sandhu. Apart from this, Varun will be sharing screen space for the first time in Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma.

When I was 16 years old I had grown my hair out because I was obsessed with #jimmorrison.In #judwaa2 I got a chance to bring back that varun pic.twitter.com/bQR7752Ers — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 11, 2017

The film is based on a social initiative and inspired from Make in India initiative, the movie is said to go on floors in January next year and is slated for an October 2018 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd