Varun Dhawan looks too cute as he attempts to speak Telugu in this video

Due to Mumbai rains, Judwaa 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu choose to take a de-tour to Hyderabad. The actors are promoting the film in the city in full-swing.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:September 20, 2017 6:22 pm
varun dhawan, judwaa 2, varun dhawan telugu, taapsee pannu telugu, varun dhawan taapsee pannu, varun dhawan telugu film Varun Dhawan was in Hyderabad promoting Judwaa 2.
Mumbai rains might have ruined some plans of Judwaa 2 stars Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez but the three have not stopped their promotions. The three, who were heading to Mumbai after promoting their film in Kolkatta, have landed in Hyderabad and are promoting the film in full swing. But amid promotions, Varun has expressed his will to work in Telugu films. Also, he attempted to speak Telugu too.

At first, the actor made a video of Taapsee Pannu speaking in Telugu and said that he found her extremely ‘cute’. He then tried to say ‘I want to work in Telugu films’ in the same language and to our surprise, he did quite well at the first attempt.

Well, we have seen how Varun and Prabhas shared a good camaraderie during the promotions of Baahubali 2. And not to forget, the actor had recreated the iconic Kattappa killed Baahubali scene with Prabhas himself. So, while Prabhas is all set for Bollywood debut with Saaho, we are waiting for some exciting news from Varun too.

Meanwhile, it took nine hours for Varun, Taapsee and Jacqueline to reach Hyderabad. As soon as they landed, Taapsee made sure to make her fans know that all of them are safe.

 

The film is scheduled for September 29 release.

