Varun Dhawan looks too cute as he attempts to speak Telugu in this video

Mumbai rains might have ruined some plans of Judwaa 2 stars Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez but the three have not stopped their promotions. The three, who were heading to Mumbai after promoting their film in Kolkatta, have landed in Hyderabad and are promoting the film in full swing. But amid promotions, Varun has expressed his will to work in Telugu films. Also, he attempted to speak Telugu too.

At first, the actor made a video of Taapsee Pannu speaking in Telugu and said that he found her extremely ‘cute’. He then tried to say ‘I want to work in Telugu films’ in the same language and to our surprise, he did quite well at the first attempt.

Well, we have seen how Varun and Prabhas shared a good camaraderie during the promotions of Baahubali 2. And not to forget, the actor had recreated the iconic Kattappa killed Baahubali scene with Prabhas himself. So, while Prabhas is all set for Bollywood debut with Saaho, we are waiting for some exciting news from Varun too.

I love Telugu films. First time attempted to speak the language #judwaa2 in 9 days pic.twitter.com/shJ5yZJcXi — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 20, 2017

Meanwhile, it took nine hours for Varun, Taapsee and Jacqueline to reach Hyderabad. As soon as they landed, Taapsee made sure to make her fans know that all of them are safe.

The film is scheduled for September 29 release.

