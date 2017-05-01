Judwaa 2: Anupam Kher joins the cast of Varun Dhawan film, teases fans with ‘kuch bhi ho sakta hai’. See pic, video

Anupam Kher who shares a great bond with daddy David Dhawan posed with Bollywood hottie Varun Dhawan Anupam Kher who shares a great bond with daddy David Dhawan posed with Bollywood hottie Varun Dhawan

After delivering a successful hit this year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his next film Judwaa 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. And amid sharing several pictures and giving his fans a sneak-peek into the upcoming film through his social media posts, Varun has now shared an exciting news. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has joined the star cast of this David Dhawan directorial action-comedy, which is a remake of the 1997 Salman Khan film by the same name. Kher was also a part of the original film.

Varun broke the news on Twitter by sharing a picture of him along with Anupam Kher standing next to each other. “@AnupamPkher is the only member of the original cast of ‘Judwaa’ to be part of ‘Judwaa2’. He’s a lot fitter and better looking now,” Varun wrote.

Anupam Kher played the role of Inspector/Havaldar Vidyarthi in the original movie, which also starred Karisma Kapoor as Mala, Rambha as Roopa, Bindu as Roopa’s mother, Kader Khan as Sharma (Mala’s dad) and Shakti Kapoor as Rangeela.

@AnupamPkher is the only member of the original cast of #Judwaa to be part of #Judwaa2. He’s a lot fitter and better looking now. 😎 pic.twitter.com/HXtWC2Hk7F — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 1, 2017

Anupam Kher as previously also shared the screen with Taapsee Pannu in Naam Shabana, Baby and Chashme Baddoor. He shared a video with David Dhawan too and expressed his love for the director. “20 years back I was part of #Judwa. Now #Judwaa2.:) #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #DavidDhawan @varundvn,” Kher captioned the image on Instagram.

The cast of Judwaa 2 is currently shooting in London. This is the second time the two actors are coming together after their 2014 film Main Tera Hero. A few days ago, it was reported that even Jacqueline began shooting for her part too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd