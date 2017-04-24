Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan and Varun Dhawan celebrate birthday with David Dhawan, see pic

Varun Dhawan shared a new picture from the sets of Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan shared a new picture from the sets of Judwaa 2.

Varun Dhawan might be having a working birthday but his celebrations seem to be too much fun. Well, that is what we are guessing from his recent pictures that he has posted on his Instagram account. The actor is at present shooting for his upcoming film, Judwaa 2, and is making sure to keep his fans updated about his schedule.

Recently, he posted an Instagram story showing off his ear piercing. Looking at the picture and his look in it, we are sure that Varun has got the nuances of being a tapori, Raja, right. Now, in the new picture he shared on the occasion of his birthday, Varun has a handkerchief around his neck, just like how we have seen other actors portraying a goon. His twin brother, Prem, is all sophisticated, a lot like Varun in real life.

Till today I didn’t know there were two of us,but now I know who did all those things people thought I did. pic.twitter.com/u3mEftv7oS — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 24, 2017

Amid all this, we just love how David Dhawan looks in the picture, caught up in between the double trouble, Raja and Prem, the characters portrayed by Varun. In the original version of the film, the roles were portrayed by Salman Khan.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun has said how excited he was to share the screen space with the Pink actor and their excitement was much visible when they went live from the sets of Judwaa 2 to introduce the audience to their cast and crew. Taapsee and Varun have shot the iconic Oonchi Hai Building number from the film. The song has been choreographed by Bosco Martis, who last choreographed Varun in Tamma Tamma Again in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Also read | Watch: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu groove on Salman Khan’s Oonchi Hai Building for Judwaa 2

While Taapsee is already shooting for the film, Jacqueline is yet to join. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is scheduled for release this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd