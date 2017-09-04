Judwaa 2: Unchi Hai Building 2.0 happened when Varun Dhawan bumped into Anu Malik, watch video

Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan is goofing around with Anu Malik in this Unchi building. Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan is goofing around with Anu Malik in this Unchi building.

Varun Dhawan and team are gearing up for the release of Judwaa 2 and are leaving no stone unturned for the film’s extensive promotion. Now, when Varun accidentally ran into music composer Anu Malik, who had earlier composed songs for the original Judwaa, they couldn’t help but gush over the release of Judwaa 2.

Varun even posted a short video on Instagram from their chance meeting and wrote, “With the one and only king 👑 Anu malik. #unchihainbuilding 2.0 coming soon #judwaa2.” The two can be seen hugging and goofing around in the clip. And they are busy showering each other with compliments, so much so, that they are crediting each other for crowd swelling up around them. And how could these two leave without giving us a small glimpse into the soon-to-be released song “Unchi Hai Building 2.0.” Yes, Anu sang a few lines from the track live there and Varun gave his full support to the singer-composer. Well, looks like this “Unchi Hai Building” is going to be a double bonanza because Varun is also going to lend his voice for this one. Isn’t that what Anu hinted at?

In the video, Anu also urged his fans to watch Judwaa 2 on September 29 and added that the actual rockstar is David Dhawan, Varun’s father. David is reprising his role as director in this rehashed version of the Salman Khan starree Judwaa, and together with Varun this time, we are sure that fans are in for a special treat. Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

