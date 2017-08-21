Watch Judwaa 2 trailer: Varun Dhawan’s twin act is impressive and a total dose of nostalgia

Judwaa 2 trailer is out. While Judwaa tickled the funny bones of movie buffs and found a place in Bollywood’s most iconic and clean comedies, Judwaa 2 has surely gone one notch higher in terms of look, grandeur and even kisses. Judwaa 2 trailer is out. While Judwaa tickled the funny bones of movie buffs and found a place in Bollywood’s most iconic and clean comedies, Judwaa 2 has surely gone one notch higher in terms of look, grandeur and even kisses.

Judwaa 2 trailer is finally here, and needless to say, Varun Dhawan is playing geeky Raja and quirky Prem. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Judwaa released in 1997 and still remains etched in our memories. But this remake seems to be no less entertaining. While Judwaa tickled the funny bones of movie buffs and found a place in Bollywood’s most iconic and clean comedies, Judwaa 2 has surely gone one notch higher in terms of look, grandeur and even kisses. And adding to that is the two leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu who are totaly killing in their hot and glamorous avatars. We also have actor-comedian Ali Asgar in the trailer.

The film is about twin brothers who are genetically bound by reflexes and are interlinked in strange ways leading to a comedy of errors. The trailer also serves us with some power packed dialogues which are sure to become the high point of the film. While some scenes are a total copy of the original film, they leave us with a high dose of nostalgia, forcing us to go back and watch the Salman Khan movie.

With Judwaa 2 being recreated by the king of comedies David Dhawan himself, who also directed the first one, and his son Varun in the lead role, we expect nothing but a blockbuster. The trailer also serves us with glimpses of the most chartbuster songs from the original which have been recreated in this one – “Tan Tana Tan” and “Oonchi Hai Building”.

Watch Judwaa 2 trailer here:

Varun Dhawan shared a post a few hours before the trailer launch, which read, “Today is the day #judwaa2. A lot has gone into making this film a reality the trailer will be out at around 1 pm. I love you guys.” It is quite clear how much the actor has worked hard for this film. Its motion poster was also released earlier where we saw Alishka aka Jacqueline and Samara aka Taapsee.

See all posters of Judwaa 2 here:

Today is the day #judwaa2. A lot has gone into making this film a reality the trailer will be out at around 1 pm. I love you guys pic.twitter.com/KheknfOfqX — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 21, 2017

Judwaa 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. The movie is set to release on Dussehra, September 29.

