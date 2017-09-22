Only in Express

Judwaa 2 teaser: Varun Dhawan is equally shocked like us to see two Salman Khans

Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez is set to release. But just a week before this David Dhawan directorial hits the theaters, the makers have pulled a surprise for the fans and unveiled a special teaser featuring Salman Khan, who played Prem and Raja in the original 1997 film.

Judwaa 2 release is just round the corner. And the makers have managed to keep the buzz high ever since its promotions kicked off. This remake of the 1997 blockbuster has actor Varun Dhawan stepping into the shoes of Salman Khan. It even has Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez taking the place of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha from the original film. We even know that Salman also has a cameo in the film. But the producers took the curiosity a notch higher when they released a new teaser of the film, featuring – well, Salman himself, and that too in a double role!

How often do we see films revealing their most awaited feature, be it a scene or cameo, even before its release? Well, looks like director David Dhawan and his team are as much excited as the fans. hence, they couldn’t refrain from keeping the secret anymore. And now that the cat is out of the bag, we know that Salman has a dual avatar even in this remake. The 25 second long clip ends with the two Salmans meeting the two Varuns, who are shocked to see him in the same room and utter – “Hailaa Judwaa?”, to which the Bhaijaan of Bollywood replies, “Original Judwaa, you two Judwaa 2”.

This little gig played by the original and new Raj and Prem have surely left the millennials super nostalgic and hyper excited for the release of Judwaa 2 on September 29. The film’s songs are already topping the charts, including its two recreated versions from the original – “Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12” and “Oonchi Hai Building 2.0.”

Judwaa 2 also stars comedians Upasana Singh and Ali Asgar apart from Anupam Kher, the only actor who is a part of both the films.

