Taapsee Pannu wraps up London schedule of Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Judwaa 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anupam Kher. Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Judwaa 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anupam Kher.

If the posters of Judwaa 2 did not excite you, then the fact that the film is nearing its completion might just. Days after lead actors Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez shared some fun videos on social media from the sets, its other leading lady Taapsee Pannu has finished the London schedule of the Judwaa sequel. The Naam Shabana star says it was quite an experience.

“It was a long schedule in London city where the weather becomes bizarre in no time. We saw rain, hail, sun all in one day. The good part is we finished more than half of the film. Will be back now to shoot for the remaining in June and July,” Taapsee said in a statement.

Also read | Judwaa 2: Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dawan make a mad jodi. See pic

The Pink actor is now off to New York before commencing the remaining shoot of the film in Mumbai where she will also be shooting with Jacqueline Fernandez. Taapsee had began shooting for Judwaa 2 in April. She had called the film special as she was reuniting with her first director from Bollywood — David Dhawan — with whom she made her debut in 2013 with Chashme Baddoor. Taapsee had earlier said in a statement, “Working with David sir again is an absolute delight. Doing the sequel to one of the most memorable films from the 1990s is something extremely exciting for me. Looking forward to working with Varun on this one.”

Earlier this month, Jacqueline had joined the film’s cast. Even Anupam Kher, through Instagram announced that even he is a part of Judwaa 2. The veteran actor is the only one from the cast of the original 1997 hit Salman Khan flick, who has been roped in for the sequel too. Anupam Kher played the role of Inspector/Havaldar Vidyarthi in the original movie, which also starred Karisma Kapoor, Rambha, Bindu, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor.

(IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd