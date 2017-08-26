EXCLUSIVE Taapsee Pannu on Varun playing Salman Khan’s role in Judwaa 2: He knew he was stepping into some really big shoes

David Dhawan directorial Judwaa 2 has Varun Dhawan playing Raja and Prem, the characters which were originally played by Salman Khan in the 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa. David Dhawan directorial Judwaa 2 has Varun Dhawan playing Raja and Prem, the characters which were originally played by Salman Khan in the 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa.

Taapsee Pannu is excited about turning glamorous and chic in her upcoming film Judwaa 2 co-starring Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor revealed to indianexpress.com that Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan is an out-and-out fun film. Taapsee, who was already 10 films old down south when she made her Bollywood debut in 2013, says it took her a while to convince people in Mumbai that even she can do a glamorous role. “It’s a fun film. It’s about a lot of dancing. It has a lot of glamour. In south, I started off as a glamorous girl. Here it took me three years to convince people that I can be glamorous enough to be part of Judwaa 2. It’s just so funny that the two industries are so different,” the 30-year-old said.

Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman Khan’s 1997 iconic film Judwaa. And while we know Varun plays the double role of Raja and Prem, we saw in the trailer that Jackie is doing Karisma Kapoor’s part and Taapsee is in Rambha’s shoes. Taapsee, however, cleared the misconception about her role. “The girls’ characters have been totally revamped. I am with Prem, but my character-sketch is not like Rambha’s. The scenes are different, the backdrop of the girl is different,” Taapsee revealed.

“I’m very much of a modern NRI college girl who stays in London. Jackie has a different character-sketch. But we both are totally opposite from each other. In my dressing, I’m probably more chic. Even in a glamorous film, they made me a college girl next door. So, I’m a glamorous girl next door this time. So, I can’t classify as Karisma or Rambha,” she added.

She even vouched for all the hard work Varun has put in to step into the ‘big’ shoes of Salman Khan. “I genuinely feel that Varun has worked really hard to get into these shoes of Prem and Raja. I could see the stress that he is taking to make sure he lives up to the expectations. It was in his head that he has to step into some really big shoes and he was pretty conscious about it. And he was making sure he doesn’t leave any stone unturned to get into the prefect character-sketch of Raja and Prem and it should be distinct from each other,” she said.

And what about the scene the cast of Judwaa 2 shot with Salman, who is reportedly making a cameo in the climax scene of the new film? “For so many years, we’ve been hearing so much about Salman. And one fine day you are just standing in front of him on a movie set. So you don’t know what to talk beyond ‘hello hi sir, how are you?’ So, you are very conscious when that person is around. It was an intimidating moment when you meet the star that you’ve been seeing. But when you are working on the set, then the dynamics change. Then you are working with your co-star. Then those things just fade out,” Taapsee shared.

Judwaa 2 also features revamped versions of two songs from the original – “Tan Tana Tan” and “Oonchi Hai Building”. The first song, titled “Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12” released today, and has already grabbed the attention for its contemporary twist. The film is set to release on September 29.

