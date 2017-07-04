Judwaa 2: Taapsee Pannu is excited to shoot the special sequence with original Raja and Prem, Salman Khan

Taapsee Pannu is excited to share the screen with Salman Khan in Judwaa 2. Taapsee Pannu is excited to share the screen with Salman Khan in Judwaa 2.

If you wish to see Salman Khan not just in a cameo, but returning as the original characters of Raja and Prem in David Dhawan’s directorial, Judwaa 2, then you are not alone. Actor Taapsee Pannu wishes the same and cannot wait to share the screen space with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood in the sequel. Well, who would not be? When in 1997, Judwaa came out, it proved to be a benchmark in Salman’s career as it became a blockbuster and people loved him in the comic avatar.

When Taapsee was asked about it, in a statement she said, “We are all excited to shoot with him. Something we all have been looking forward to. He’s someone who everyone loved in the original film and is an inseparable part of the franchise and I’m glad he will be part of Judwaa 2 as well”. Varun, Taapsee, and Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be shooting the special sequence with Salman but his role in the film has been kept under wraps to keep the excitement among the movie buffs intact.

With its songs “Tan Tana Tan” and “Oonchi Hai Building” and its stellar cast including Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, Judwaa 2 has become the most talked about sequels this year. In the film, Varun essays the double role, while Jacqueline and Taapsee play his love interests. The two recreated songs will be released by the trio at IIFA 2017.

Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan, who treated the audience 20 years ago with the Judwaa madness, will now double up the fun with Judwaa 2 on September 29.

