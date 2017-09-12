Judwaa 2: When Varun Dhawan injured Taapsee Pannu during ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’ song

Taapsee Pannu plays Samaara in Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2. Taapsee Pannu plays Samaara in Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2.

Before the film heads to the theaters, ‘Judwaa 2′ actors Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez are leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz around the film alive. After Varun Dhawan shared how his character Raja’s look has given a major throwback to how he used to look when he was 16 years old, Taapsee Pannu shared a moment when Varun injured her. The actor said Varun was so engrossed in his own performance that he had no idea what was going around and that’s why she got hurt. She wrote, “When your co-star gets so carried away with his dance that he ends up injuring you.”

Well, it seems the stars have had a lot of fun on the sets of ‘Judwaa 2′. So far, the makers have released three songs out of which two, ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12′, have been recreations of old iconic tracks from 1997 release with the same title.

Taapsee would be seen playing the role of Samaara in the film. There was an assumption that the roles of the leading ladies would be similar to that of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha from Salman Khan starrer Judwaa but in a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Taapsee cleared the air about her role.

“The girls’ characters have been totally revamped. I am with Prem, but my character-sketch is not like Rambha’s. The scenes are different, the backdrop of the girl is different,” revealed Taapsee.

She further added, “I’m very much of a modern NRI college girl who stays in London. Jackie has a different character-sketch. But we both are totally opposite from each other. Even in a glamorous film, they made me a college girl next door. So, I’m a glamorous girl next door this time.”

The film, which has been directed by David Dhawan, is scheduled for a September 29 release.

