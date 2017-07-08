Judwaa 2: Taapsee Pannu’s dream comes true after working with Salman Khan, see photo

Salman Khan posed for a photo with team Judwaa 2. Salman Khan posed for a photo with team Judwaa 2.

Earlier Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu had expressed her wishes to work with superstar Salman Khan and guess what? Her dreams just came true. In a recent photo uploaded by the Naam Shabana actor on social media, she was seen posing with her favourite superstar in a group photo that included Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan as well. “And it happened! Done with my talkie portion for #Judwaa2 #SuperTeam,” Taapsee Pannu wrote on her Instagram account and shared the picture.

The team looked happy to have the Tubelight actor joining them for a cameo. He had worked in the original version, which also starred Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Salman was also seen in a double role. In the second installment, Varun Dhawan reprises the role of the superstar. The actress recently shot two songs for the movie which were retained from the original, “Oonchi Hai Building” and “Tan Tana Tan”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan recently delivered his third film with Kabir Khan, Tubelight. It has not reached the level of success a Salman Khan starrer usually faces at the box office. He is also shooting for his next film, Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Katrina Kaif. Tiger Zinda Hai will be the sequel to his 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger. This time the film will be directed by the Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Taapsee Pannu also began the year with Naam Shabana, which was a sequel to Akshay Kumar starrer Baby. Naam Shabana too didn’t shine at the box office. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s 2017 started on a successful note with Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

