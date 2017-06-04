Judwaa 2 star Varun Dhawan’s quirky avatar is sure to steal your heart. See photo

Can you guess why Varun Dhawan posted a picture with a’doggie’ filter? Can you guess why Varun Dhawan posted a picture with a’doggie’ filter?

Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for Judwaa 2 with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez took to his official Instagram account to share a picture of himself with a doggie filter. Apparently, this was not a normal Snapchat filter for social media, but a photographer clicked his picture for one of the publications. When actors like Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma are slaying with style and hi-end fashion, Varun has gone in a completely different direction.

He shared the picture on Instagram and said, “Shot by @rohanshrestha for #htbrunch @jamalshaikh styled by @the.vainglorious 🐶 #sunday.” The man doesn’t seem very interested in coming off as a fashion plate. The picture is so fresh and absolutely hilarious, it is sure to charm everyone, and not just his fans. He was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Alia Bhatt, and his upcoming project Judwaa 2 is being directed by his father David Dhawan.

This film also happens to the remake of the iconic 1997 Salman Khan film. Varun Dhawan hopes to recreate the magic in his film. Recently though, speculations are rife that the lead female actors Taapsee and Jacky do not get along well on the sets. Rumours are doing the rounds that the two actor’s schedules were specifically set not to overlap with each other. This comes as a surprise as both Taapsee and Jaqueline are quite fun as people. Varun, however, seems to share a great rapport with both of them from what we see on his official social media accounts. ​

