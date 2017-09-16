Judwaa 2 star Varun Dhawan heaps praise on his Bollywood contemporaries

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan were both impressed with Rajkummar Rao after watching his latest film, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan were both impressed with Rajkummar Rao after watching his latest film, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’.

Varun Dhawan, who was at the Jagran Cinema Summit in Mumbai on Friday, spoke about the future of stars in Bollywood. The ‘Judwaa 2’ actor maintained that Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are the biggest stars in India today. He also added that Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna’s Megastar tags cannot be used for others loosely.

However, when it came to which actor-star performed well this year. Varun said that this year content was king and when big star-studded films didn’t work, films ‘Bareilley Ki Barfi’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ were received very well by the audience.

“In a year when much-anticipated films are not doing well at the box office, actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar are making a difference. So far, Bhumi has acted in three films — ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and all of them are hits,” said the thirty-year-old actor.

Varun Dhawan also shared how he and his father loved Rajkummar Rao in ‘Bareilley Ki Barfi’, and how David Dhawan wants to work with Rajkummar Rao. He said, “I remember the conversation with dad after watching ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. We loved watching the film. Dad said ‘yaar this Rajkummar (Rao) is such a brilliant actor, I feel like making a film with him!’. I also personally feel that they are doing something right to get that love and appreciation from the audience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd