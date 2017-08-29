Judwaa 2 song Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya teaser: Varun Dhawan and Ganpati Bappa are best friends, watch video

Judwaa 2 song Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya teaser: Varun Dhawan sizzles as Raja in the teaser. Judwaa 2 song Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya teaser: Varun Dhawan sizzles as Raja in the teaser.

There has been immense anticipation among the audience for Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 and they have been showering their love on the recently released song “Chalti Hai Kya”. Now, Varun has announced that the next track from the film, Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya, will release tomorrow and we are more than excited about it.

Putting up a small teaser on Twitter, Varun wrote, “Aarela hai mera Dost, mera Hero #SunoGanpatiBappaMorya song out kal. #Judwaa2 @taapsee @Asli_Jacqueline @varun_dvn @TSeries.” He has even changed his Twitter name to Varun PREM Dhawan. And a separate twitter account in the name of RAJA judwaa02 has also been opened.

Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Sharing the teaser, Taapsee wrote, “Raja & Bappa’s kahani in #SunoGanpatiBappaMorya song! Out tomorrow. #Judwaa2 @Asli_Jacqueline @varun_dvn @TSeries.” Sharing a still from the song, Jacqueline wrote, “The story of Bappa & Raja! #SunoGanpatiBappaMorya song out tom!! #Judwaa2 @taapsee @varun_dvn @TSeries @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies.”

While the pictures show a decked up set in full celebratory mode, the teaser offers a sneak peek at how effortlessly Varun is going to slip into the Raja avatar. Not only his body language, but his dance moves also seem perfect and just the right amount of quirky. The original Judwaa with Salman Khan has set high standards for Varun to live up to. And from the shots we have seen till now, Varun is faring well with the expectations as well as adding a sense of uniqueness to the roles.

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya releases tomorrow and Judwaa 2 is set for a September 29 release.

