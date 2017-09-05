Watch Judwaa 2 song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 teaser: Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu leave Varun Dhawan’s eyes popping

Judwaa 2 song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 releases on September 7. Judwaa 2 song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 releases on September 7.

The news of two chartbusters “Oonchi Hai Building” and “Tan Tana Tan” being recreated for Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 made fans wait for the franchise film difficult. And after “Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12” was released, the fans of 1997 superhit Judwaa were left asking for more from the trio of Varun, Jacqueline and Taapsee. Adhering to the excitement of his fans, Varun who is stepping into the shoes of Salman Khan in the remake has released the first teaser of the song, “Oonchi Hai Building 2.0” which will be out on September 7.

In the 13 seconds teaser, we only get to see a glimpse of Jacqueline as Alishka, Varun as Prem and Taapsee as Samaira. But as Taapsee emerges from the swimming pool in her cutaway swimsuit, it seems she will own this one too like she stole the show in the previously released, “Charti Hai Kya 9 Se 12”. Sharing the teaser, Varun wrote, “#unchihainbuilding2.0 . Your favourite track is back. Just 2 days to go.”

#unchihainbuilding2.0 . Your favourite track is back. Just 2 days to go pic.twitter.com/cx2aC8EV1g — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 5, 2017

Earlier, Varun who has been extensively promoting the film shared a video of his chance meeting with Anu Malik on Twitter where the music composer was all praises for the young actor. Both the actor and the original singer of the song even gave the audience a sneak peek into the soon-to-be released song as they sang a line or two from the peppy number. “With the one and only king 👑 Anu malik. #unchihainbuilding 2.0 coming soon #judwaa2,” wrote Varun along with the video.

The original number, composed and sung by Anu Malik had Salman, Karisma and Rambha grooving on the upbeat track and made the music lovers sing along in the chorus. We hope the revamped version has the same magic as the original number as the comparisons remain inevitable when it comes to a remake of a Salman Khan starrer.

Judwaa 2 directed by David Dhawan releases on September 29.

