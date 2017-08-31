Judwaa 2 song Ganpati Bappa Morya: Varun Dhawan’s high octane moves will make this the Ganpati anthem of the year

Judwaa 2 song Ganpati Bappa Morya: Varun Dhawan’s sizzling bod will put your screen on fire. Judwaa 2 song Ganpati Bappa Morya: Varun Dhawan’s sizzling bod will put your screen on fire.

Judwaa 2 song Ganpati Bappa Morya is out and adding extra glamour to the already peppy number is Varun Dhawan’s high-octane moves. If there is one thing that Varun is good at, it is definitely swaying to the lively beats of the track, and this song has made us believe that no one can emulate the character of Raja better than him.

Judwaa 2 is a remake of the 1997 Salman Khan film and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. While Varun will be seen playing a double role as twins Raja and Prem, this song is picturised on Raja, the ‘tapori’ one in the duo. Composed by Sajid Wajid, penned by Danish Sabri and sung by Amit Mishra, the song beautifully captures the innocent relationship of Raja and his best friend and protector Ganpati Bappa.

The sets look all decked up in gold, and Varun is a total stunner in the video. Not only are his dance move on point, but he is also acing the expressions part and actually reminds us of Salman Khan’s Raja.

There is already a lot of speculation around Judwaa 2’s release because living up to the standards of the Salman Khan starrer is not at all easy. But looking at this new number, we think Varun will do justice. While Jacqueline and Taapsee are missing from the 2-minute video this time, we are eagerly waiting to see the trio’s chemistry on screens.

Even the original Judwaa Salman Khan is adding his charm to this multi-starrer by essaying a small cameo role. Helmed by director David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is set to release on Dussehra, 29th September 2017.

