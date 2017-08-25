Watch Judwaa 2 song Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline, Taapsee give a contemporary twist to the iconic number

Judwaa 2 song Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu have given the reworked version of 1997 film Judwaa song “Tan Tana Tan” a new lease of life but in their own style. Judwaa 2 song Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu have given the reworked version of 1997 film Judwaa song “Tan Tana Tan” a new lease of life but in their own style.

Judwaa 2’s first song “Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12” is out amidst a lot of excitement of the three actors of the film, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The new Prem, Raja, Mala and Roopa have given the reworked version of 1997 film Judwaa song “Tan Tana Tan” a new lease of life but in their own style. And if you are expecting a lot of latka jhatkas from the actors just like Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor did in the original, then you might have to play the older version of it, since this one has been given a contemporary twist to appeal the younger generation.

In the song, we meet Varun’s twin characters Prem and Raja, one shaking a leg with the sizzling Jacqueline on stage and the other grooving behind the bars with his jail mates and the hot jailor Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee, whom we have seen punching the bad guys hard, has for the first time donned her chic avatar and as you will play the video of the song, you will be forced to scroll back to her entry point. She looks drop dead gorgeous in her jailor avatar. But we wonder why the makers chose to give the audience a blink and miss appearance of her in the song.

The rehashed version composed by Sandeep Shirodkar is sung by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar. The lyrics have been written by Dev Kohli.

Before releasing the song, Varun did his best to create buzz around the song which is said to be a tribute to the iconic number featuring Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor-Rambha. He made Karisma do the hook step of the song with him and left the actor excited for the re-release of her song. Now, with the first song out, we hope Salman shares it as well like he shared the trailer of the movie on his social media account.

Judwaa 2 is the hilarious story of two twin brothers, Raja and Prem who after getting separated at birth and despite all odds, come together to save the day. The family entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by David Dhawan is set to release on September 29.

