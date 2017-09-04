Watch Judwaa 2 song Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 making: Not Varun Dhawan or Jacqueline Fernandez, it was Taapsee Pannu who rocked it

Judwaa 2 song Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 making: Judwaa 2 song Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 making:

When Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez announced their upcoming project Judwaa 2, it was natural for fans who grew up watching Salman Khan’s original iconic film were excited to watch what the new film has in store for them. For various reasons the song “Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12” was something we were waiting to watch. While some fans showered it with love, others who missed the magic of original had a slightly different opinion. The makers of the film have now released the behind the scene video or the song and it shows how much fun the actor’s had shooting it.

“Nobody knew how good Taapsee is. Taapsee came fully prepared. When they started shooting, everyone was like Varun no no you’re going wrong, Jacqueline you’re going wrong. It was all Varun -Jacqueline-Varun-Jacqueline,” said Varun Dhawan.” Taapsee rocked it,” Jacqueline added.

Later Varun added that his father David Dhawan, the choreographer and Sajid Nadiadwala, were quite relaxed on the sets and that was probably because they have done a similar project earlier in their life. Taapsee who was sitting beside Varun reminded them that the pressure is actually on them since they are the new faces in the film.

Judwaa 2 is the 44th film of David Dhawan that promises to deliver the similar kind of comedy and entertainment, but in a new packaging. Superstar Salman Khan also has a cameo in this film, as he was seen getting clicked with the new cast members.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a promo video of the upcoming song, “Oonchi Hai Building”.

This only adds more reasons for fans to catch up on the film. Meanwhile the cast hopes that fans enjoy the reprised “Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan” which is yet to release.

