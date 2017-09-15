Watch Judwaa 2 song Aa Toh Sahi: Varun Dhawan gets naughty as Taapsee and Jacqueline fight for their Raja and Prem

Judwaa 2 song Aa Toh Sahi: Varun Dhawan gets into his notorious avatar as Taapsee and Jacqueline fights for real Raja and Prem. Judwaa 2 song Aa Toh Sahi: Varun Dhawan gets into his notorious avatar as Taapsee and Jacqueline fights for real Raja and Prem.

Remember Karisma Kapoor and Rambha being oblivious to the presence of a duplicate of their boyfriends Raja and Prem aka Salman Khan in chartbuster, ‘Duniya Mei Aaye Ho To’ from 1997 comedy hit Judwaa? Well, now just replace the older actors with the young squad of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the same situation and watch the recently released song of Judwaa 2 titled, ‘Aa Toh Sahi’.

The lyrics, the music and the setting of the song might be different, but the situation in which the three characters Raja/Prem, Alishka (Jacqueline) and Samaara (Taapsee) are stuck in is somewhat similar. After watching the song we must say, David Dhawan who is directing the remake of his cult hit has made sure to keep certain elements of the original movie untouched.

As the song plays, we see Varun having fun with Jacqueline and Taapsee on the beaches of Mauritius. But the two girls have no clue that the one they are having a gala time with is not someone who they think he is. However, Raja and Prem manage to escape the situation without having to reveal their identities.

The foot tapping beats of the song sung and composed by Meet Bros and Neha Kakkar will make you hit the dance floor and you might just end up humming this one by the end of the video. After the two recreated versions, ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’, ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and one original number, ‘Suno Ganpati’, the album of the film has just got quirkier with the latest addition and seems to be a hit already.

Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala releases on September 29. The film also stars Anupam Kher who made the audience laugh in Judwaa too.

