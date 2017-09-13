Watch Judwaa 2 song Aa Toh Sahi teaser: Varun Dhawan is having beach fun with Jacqueline and Taapsee

Judwaa 2 song Aa Toh Sahi will be released tomorrow. Judwaa 2 song Aa Toh Sahi will be released tomorrow.

After taking all on a nostalgia trip with the two recreated versions of chartbusters, ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12’ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building’, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will make you sway on an original number from their movie Judwaa 2 titled, ‘Aa Toh Sahi’. But as the video of the peppy track will be out tomorrow, you will end up rolling in laughter seeing Alishka aka Jacqueline and Samaara aka Taapsee’s struggle to figure out who is Raja and who is Prem. But in the end, it will be Varun who will have the last laugh as he manages to escape the situation without letting the pretty ladies discover his true identity.

The latest track sung by Meet Bros and Neha Kakkar has been shot on the beautiful beaches of Mauritius. The teaser of the song which has been shared by the three actors on social media not only has Jacqueline and Taapsee in their sultry avatars but also presents Varun in his chiseled body as he emerges from the water. Sharing the teaser Varun and Jacqueline wrote, “Double the confusion, double the fun!! #AaTohSahi out tomorrow!”

Taapsee who has donned a bikini for the first time on the silver screen in the David Dhawan directorial, shared her look from the song and captioned it, “When you are against the tide, it’s YOU who needs to stand up for yourself……But don’t forget the smile 😁 #Judwaa2 #AaTohSahi.”

Just like the original film starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha was packed with action, drama, humour and romance, this one too promises to be a complete family entertainer. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film releases on September 29.

