Judwaa 2 shooting begins in Mumbai, Taapsee Pannu joins the team

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday started shooting the Mumbai schedule of Judwaa 2. Last month, Taapsee had wrapped up the London schedule of the movie, in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. Now she has started shooting at the Film City here. “We will have a song and a few scenes to be shot here before we leave for Portugal next month. The song “Tan tana tan” will be shot on a set. We are almost approaching the final leg of filming and can’t wait for the fun to unfold on screen,” Taapsee said in a statement.

The film marks the actor’s second collaboration with director David Dhawan, who gave her a debut role in Chashme Baddoor. With Judwaa 2, another entertaining side of Taapsee’s acting skills will be seen after intense dramas like Baby, Pink and Naam Shabana. This film happens to be the remake of the iconic 1997 Salman Khan film. Varun Dhawan hopes to recreate the same magic by essaying Khan’s double role along with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actors have also been in the news for traveling to Portugal for a peppy number of the film.”It’s a five-day schedule. The makers will leave for a recce around mid-June to lock the final locations in Portugal. It will be a glamorous number for which the team is on the lookout for a choreographer. They are finalising a name in a week and will subsequently kick off rehearsals,” said a source as reported by the Mumbai Mirror.

