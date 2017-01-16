Judwaa 2: Salman Khan to play a double role in Varun Dhawan film?

Varun Dhawan is all set to play a double role in Judwaa 2. The original Judwaa featured Salman Khan in a double role while Karisma Kapoor and Rambha were his leading ladies. Varun Dhawan is all set to play a double role in Judwaa 2. The original Judwaa featured Salman Khan in a double role while Karisma Kapoor and Rambha were his leading ladies.

Varun Dhawan is all set to play a double role in Judwaa 2. The original Judwaa featured Salman Khan in a double role while Karisma Kapoor and Rambha were his leading ladies. It was earlier reported that Salman Khan will do a cameo in Varun Dhawan film. Now we hear that Salman Khan’s guest appearance will actually be a double role in this much-awaited film.

“Salman will appear in Judwaa 2 as the original characters Raja and Prem that he played in Judwaa in 1997. This will be ‘Raja’ and ‘Prem’ 20 years later. Salman will be sharing screen space with Varun’s two characters. The sequence is being designed as a highlight in the film,” a source was quoted as saying in Bollywood Hungama report.

The film is being directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It seems the duo are also planning to bring back film’s leading ladies – Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Salman has also played double roles in films including Kick and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Earlier, Salman Khan shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film, Karan Arjun, and thanked its director Rakesh Roshan for giving him and his co-star Shah Rukh Khan a timeless movie. Interestingly, Salman also mentioned that on the same day, Hrithik Roshan started his career with his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which released in 2000.

Along with the tweet, the actor also wished Shah Rukh and Hrithik for their respective films Raees and Kaabil which are heading for a big box office clash on January 25. Salman Khan is known for his close bondings with Bollywood stars. With this single tweet, Salman has managed to wish luck to two leading men In Bollywood.

