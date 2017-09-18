Watch | Salman Khan feels shy while doing ‘Tan Tana Tan’ with Judwaa 2 girl Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan promotes Judwaa 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman Khan promotes Judwaa 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez.

It was nothing less than an iconic moment when Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan came together to perform the iconic number, “Tan Tana Tan” from ‘Judwaa’ recently. The actors are going to share the screen space for the first time in ‘Judwaa 2’, an official remake of 1997 release. While Varun and Taapsee are constantly reminding people of the film by either posting behind the scene videos or crooning the songs, Jacqueline Fernandez has not been able to do the same as she is away in UK as part of her Da-Bangg Tour 2017.

However, the distance has not stopped Jacqueline from promoting the film. In fact, she took the promotions to a new level altogether. The ‘A Gentleman’ actor made Salman Khan perform on “Tan Tana Tan” along with her and dedicated the video to Varun.

Replying to the same video, Varun wrote, “Tan tana tan in london @beingsalmankhan. @jacquelinef143 I got a big kick out of watching this.”

If you remember, Varun has not only performed on the iconic number with Salman but also with Karisma Kapoor who originally starred in ‘Judwaa’. Now, it is to be seen if Taapsee Pannu will be able to complete the challenge that has been started by her co-stars.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ is being helmed by David Dhawan and will bring back the Salman Khan’s two characters Raja and Prem on the celluloid. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively. Meanwhile, the fans of Salman and Varun are extremely excited for the film as it is going to be a completely new ride of nostalgia.

The film will hit the theaters on September 29.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd