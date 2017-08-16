Judwaa 2 poster: Varun Dhawan in a double role looks intriguing, see photo

Judwaa 2 poster: Will Varun Dhawan pull off the double role? Judwaa 2 poster: Will Varun Dhawan pull off the double role?

With its stellar cast including Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu and songs like “Tan Tana Tan” and “Oonchi Hai Building”, Judwaa 2, releasing on September 29, has become one of the most talked about sequels this year. And on David Dhawan’s 65th birthday, son Varun took celebrations up a notch and shared the amazing new poster from his upcoming film and it has got us wondering if Varun will be able to pull off the double role. Well, living up to the standards of Salman Khan is pretty difficult.

The poster shows two Varuns, donning the ‘shareef’ and ‘tapori’ avatars, respectively. It has left us wanting more. While Taapsee and Jacqueline are missing from the poster, we are more than excited to see the three get together on screen this September. The trailer is releasing on August 21 and it was also recently announced that even Salman Khan will be doing a cameo in the film.

Salman had worked in Judwaa, which also starred Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Salman was also seen in a double role. In the second installment, Varun Dhawan reprises the role of the superstar. The actor recently shot two songs for the movie which were retained from the original, “Oonchi Hai Building” and “Tan Tana Tan”.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Varun wrote, “On #Daviddhawan’s 65th bday here is his 43rd film #Judwaa2. RAJA and PREM Double fun this Dussehra! @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies.” Even Taapsee posted the look with the caption, “Mazaa doubles this Dussehra! #Judwaa2 #TrailerAug21 @Asli_Jacqueline @Varun_Dvn #SajidNadiadwala #DavidDhawan @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies.”

