Judwaa 2 new poster: Varun Dhawan as Raja just got a lot quirkier

A new poster of Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 is out. A new poster of Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 is out.

Released in 1997, Judwaa starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor tickled the funny bone of movie buffs and got itself a mention in the list of Bollywood’s clean comedies. Now when the film is being recreated by the King of Comedies David Dhawan with his son Varun Dhawan in the lead role, we expect nothing but a blockbuster. And the constant updates about the rehashed version of the superhit film has made us even more curious about what’s there in store for us in Judwaa 2.

After the first motion poster of the film was released on Thursday which also happened to be David Dhawan’s 65th birthday, Varun Dhawan has now shared another poster of his film where he is seen both as Raja and Prem. Unlike the last poster, this one reveals a lot more about the quirky side of Raja with his long curly hair and a mysterious smile on his face. Adding to his character traits is a baseball bat in one of his hands. On the other hand, his second character of Prem is that of a geeky boy with big lenses, a simple hairdo and an innocent smile. But what is missing here are the female leads of the movie Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

However, some of the factors which have made it difficult to wait until September 29 when the film hit the theatres are, Salman Khan’s cameo and the two chartbusters of the original film, “Tan Tana Tan” and “Oonchi Hai Building” being retained in the remake. A glimpse of the song, “Tan Tana Tan” was given by Varun during his IIFA Awards 2017 performance. There he made the crowd go gaga as he shook a leg with Salman on whom the song has been originally picturised.

The trailer of the film will be out on August 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd