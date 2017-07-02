Jacqueline Fernandez on Judwaa 2 recreating two iconic songs from the original: We’ve treated them like newborn babies

Jacqueline Fernandez is going to star in Judwaa 2 which is a remake of 1997’s Judwaa Jacqueline Fernandez is going to star in Judwaa 2 which is a remake of 1997’s Judwaa

Jacqueline Fernandez is giving her all to the dance numbers in Judwaa 2 as the film recreates two iconic songs from the original version. To get her moves right, the Dishoom star has rehearsed for nearly 70 hours and is confident the hard work will pay off. “We’ve had so much fun shooting and we’ve all tried our best to do as much justice to those songs, we’ve treated them like newborn babies. We had to be extra attentive too! The hard work will definitely pay off,” she said.

Adding, “I’m excited and nervous to work with Ganesh (Acharya) master again after Taang Uthake in Housefull 3. He choreographed the songs back in the days and he is calling the shots for us as well.” Judwaa 2 is a remake of the 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa that had Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan and Rambha. The cast of the upcoming film, Jacqueline, Varun Dhawan and Tapsee Pannu are recreating the evergreen songs ‘Tan Tana Tan’ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building”. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is set to release on September 29.

Judwaa original was based on Telugu film Hello Brother which was also a remake of Jackie Chan’s action comedy Twin Dragons, all of whom have similar premise and double roles of lead actors. Twin Dragons was not one of the most successful Jackie Chan films (it was criticised for poor direction and plotting), but it did seem to have an impact in terms of inspiring Indian filmmakers.

