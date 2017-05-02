Judwaa 2: Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dawan make a mad jodi. See pic

Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan’s twin brother in the film would be romancing Jacqueline Fernandez character. Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan’s twin brother in the film would be romancing Jacqueline Fernandez character.

Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the team of Judwaa 2, the remake of 1997 hit-flick starring Salman Khan. The actor would be playing the character of Karisma Kapoor, who starred opposite Salman Khan in the first installment of the film. Varun Dhawan, who would be reprising the character of Salman Khan in the film, welcomed Jacqueline with an Instagram post on his account. He wrote, “@jacquelinef143 joins the team on a freezing day. My second film with jacky and now our team is complete. Miss you @taapsee cyu soon. Hopefully you will enjoy the mad jodi.”

Jacky has been prepping up for the role since a long time and has been watching a lot of Karisma Kapoor’s films to get nuances for her character just right. The actor has earlier worked with Varun in Rohit Dhawan’s hit directorial Dishoom. The team is shooting in London for the film. Taapsee has taken off from the shoot and visited her family in Delhi. The actor would soon join the sets.

Check out the cute picture of Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez:

Taapsee, whose last performance in Naam Shabana received a lot of appreciation, said Judwaa 2 is one film for which she is not nervous at all. “It is one film about which I am least nervous in my career. It is a film I know I am going to have a great time filming, promoting and enjoying the result of it too. I am very relaxed for the film, from the start to the end.”

For the film, Varun has been taking some high octane strength development classes in order to perform some kick-ass action in the film. The film will also reprise two remarkable songs from Judwaa – “Tan Tana Tan” and “Unchi Hai Building” — for the second part. David Dhawan in an interview had expressed that Karisma Kapoor has shown interest to be a part of the film, and she will have a special scene too.

