Judwaa 2: Here’s how Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting their film, see photos

After embarking on a promotional spree for her upcoming release Judwaa 2 with co-actors Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez is busy posing with the original Judwaa, Salman Khan in London. The actor was seen in UK for the Da-bangg tour alongside Salman. Jacqueline also went Live from her Instagram handle sharing candid moments of her performance in Birmingham.

Addressing her followers from backstage along with Kick co-star Salman Khan, Jacky is sharing her excitement for their performance on stage. And while Jacqueline is busy talking, Salman is feeling a little shy and trying to get how a Live works. The actor also shared that she would be shaking a leg to the tunes of the song ‘Oonchi Hai Building 2.0’ from Judwaa 2.

Also, taking Judwaa 2 promotions up a notch, Varun Dhawan has posted a video with actor Manoj Joshi while the two are recording the Gujarati translation for Judwaa 2. Posting the video, Varun tweeted, “Congratulations Manoj Joshi sir for ur hit Gujarati film. Watch Manoj Joshi and me and hear the guju name of #judwaa2.” While Manoj is there to receive the Icon Award, Varun is seen congratulating him for his Gujarati hit, ‘Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay.’

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’, remake of the 1997 hit Judwaa, appears to be a complete power-package, going by its various songs and teasers. While the trailer of the film has left audience in splits with its perfect comic timing and excellent performances by the cast, the songs ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’, ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa’, ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Aa Toh Sahi’ have got everyone dancing to their tunes.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ is being helmed by David Dhawan and it will bring back the iconic Salman Khan characters of Raja and Prem on the celluloid. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively. And fans are anxiously waiting for this evergreen classic’s contemporary twist. It is slated to release on September 29.

