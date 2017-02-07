Judwaa 2 first poster: Varun Dhawan looks Tan Tana Tan in double role, see pic

Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan in dapper and total massy look. Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan in dapper and total massy look.

Prem and Raja are back but this time they don’t have Salman Khan’s swag, instead they have Varun Dhawan’s goofy charm. The first poster of Judwaa 2 was released on Tuesday morning and it has Varun Dhawan, wait make it plural, in the lead. So, as Prem, we have Varun in suit and a rather quizzical look in his face. As Raja, Varun has six-pack abs, long hair and a come-hither look on his face. Going by Salman-starrer Judwaa, we know one is a straightlaced man caught in a difficult situtaion while the other is the rogue charmer who is the reason behind former’s difficulties. But together, they are two much fun.

David Dhawan is doing a sequel to his comedy from the 90s and has cast son Varun in a double role. Tapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez replace Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as the leading ladies. To make sure that fans have double the fun, Dhawan has Karisma and Salman playing special roles in the film.

Check out Judwaa 2 first look starring Varun Dhawan:

The shooting of the film started on Monday with a Ganpati song. While speaking to media on Monday, David confirmed there will be the film’s two most popular numbers — Tan Tana Tan and Uchi Hai Building — in Judwaa 2 too.

Speaking about his two roles and comparisons with Salman, Varun said, “It is quite unfair to compare. Judwaa 2 is a great opportunity for me and I wouldn’t be able to do it without these two (Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan). I am trying to create two fresh characters with the double role I have in the film. As an actor, when I do films, and I do it for my audience, eventually I want people to enter the cinema halls, and laugh, and be entertained. Both characters are my favourite.”

