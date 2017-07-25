Judwaa 2 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu are having soul-sister moments in Mauritius, see photos

Jacqueline Fernandez posted some candid clicks with Taapsee Pannu on Instagram. Jacqueline Fernandez posted some candid clicks with Taapsee Pannu on Instagram.

While gearing up for their upcoming film Judwaa 2, looks like Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu are having some bonding sessions with Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan in Mauritius.

Posting some fun photos on Instagram, Jacqueline wrote, “When you finally find your drinking partner @taapsee (water with a slice of lemon served in a wine glass) and you and your soul sista are twinning @wardakhannadiadwala #judwaa2girls #mauritius 🌺🌺.”

The two stars can be seen sharing some candid moments and connecting over the fact that the two like to have the same drink which is, funnily enough, water served in a wine glasses. Decked up in white, Jacqueline also looks elated over how she is twinning with Warda Nadiadwala.

Produced by Sajid, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and is being directed by his father David Dhawan. Being a remake of Salman Khan’s Judwaa (1997), expectations have been pretty high from the project and every update from the team is making the headlines. And, recently it was revealed that Salman will also appear in a cameo role in the Varun Dhawan film. Even the songs “Oonchi Hai Building” and “Tan Tana Tan” from the previous film are being recreated in this one. At IIFA 2017, Salman and Varun had a dance-off on the hit numbers. The 1997 Judwaa also starred Karisma Kapoor and Rambha while Salman was seen in a double role.

Judwaa 2 is slated for a September 29 release. While Jacqueline is busy promoting A Gentleman with Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee is working on Anando Brahmo, a Telugu project.

