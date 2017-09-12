Photo: Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan is looking smoking hot while shooting for something special in Budapest

Varun Dhawan looks like a billion bucks in this new picture. Varun Dhawan looks like a billion bucks in this new picture.

Actor Varun Dhawan has had girls swooning over his chiselled body ever since his debut in Student of The Year. And while gearing up for his upcoming film Judwaa 2, Varun has taken out time to shoot something special in Budapest and we can’t get over how his dashing looks.

Sharing a bare-chested photo on Instagram, he wrote, “Budapest diaries. Shooting something special. Been working hard for this. Doing something new is always difficult but worth it #lovemyjob . Photo credit @aalimhakim oh and he also did my hair.” While Varun has a number of films in his kitty including October, Sui Dhaaga and Shuddhi, it is still unknown as to which film is going to feature this super toned body of his. But one thing is sure, this film is going to be a total blockbuster.

While Varun’s upcoming film Judwaa 2 stars Tapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles, October introduces a new face to the screen, Banita Sandhu. On the other hand, Sui Dhaaga – Made In India brings a fresh pairing of Varun with Anushka Sharma. Shuddhi is a film by none other than filmmaker Karan Johar who also launched Varun Dhawan in the industry.

Lately, Varun has been sharing a lot of posts on social media. He recently posted a ‘then and now’ picture with his younger days look juxtaposed with his Judwaa 2 look. He wrote, “When I was 16 years old I had grown my hair out because I was obsessed with #jimmorrison.In #judwaa2 I got a chance to bring back that varun.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd