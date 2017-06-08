Judwaa 2 actor Taapsee Pannu wants to star in the movie adaptation of Operation Jinnah

Taapsee Pannu is interested in working as the lead character in the movie adaptation of Operation Jinnah. Taapsee Pannu is interested in working as the lead character in the movie adaptation of Operation Jinnah.

In a short span, Taapsee Pannu has proved that she can pull off any role. We have already seen her in female lead action thrillers; be it a spy in Naam Shabana, or a victim of sexual harrassment in Pink, she can readily take on challenges. Now the actor has shown her eagerness in working as the lead character in the film adaptation of Operation Jinnah, a book by Shiv Aroor which was launched a few days ago. The author and the actor recently had an exchange of words on Twitter. The girl on the cover of the book of Operation Jinnah, had features which were quite familiar to the actor, Taapsee Pannu.

With the release of the book, people on social media noticed the resemblance between the cover girl of the novel and The Ghazi Attack actor. Hinting a possibility of a movie in the making, Taapsee Pannu asked,” Woah! Didn’t know this. Since the poster is ready can we start making the movie now? We have witnessed Taapsee doing some authentic action when she unleashed it Neeraj Pandey’s Baby. Then she acted in a full-length feature film, Naam Shabana where she performed stunts. Operation Jinnah is about a girl kidnapped by Pakistani terrorists.

The Indian prime minister plays a delicate game of politics with Pakistan’s prime minister to get his daughter back. A movie adaptation of this book could be an interesting watch.

Shiv Aroor recently announced the release of his first novel Operation Jinnah, a military special forces thriller. He is the Consulting Editor & Anchor, of India Today

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd