Judwaa 2 actor Taapsee Pannu to romance Diljit Dosanjh in Shaad Ali’s next

Diljit Dosanjh was hitting headlines recently for his upcoming film which is believed to be based on the story of Sandeep Singh, the coveted hockey player of India and the ex-captain. And now the makers have revealed that the female lead alongside him will be none other than Judwaa 2 actor Taapsee Pannu.

While the film isn’t a biopic, it explores an important chapter of Sandeep’s life to be portrayed by the two actors. Apparently, the film will be a love story of two hockey players and their relationship. While the exact details aren’t known, the film is set to be directed by Shaad Ali.

Taapsee and Diljit will be going through extensive training for their hockey playing skills by strict professionals before they commence shooting for the film in Punjab in October. With a stellar cast like this, we are sure that this project is something to watch out for.

Taapsee is currently gearing up for the release of the much-talked sequel, Judwaa 2, which is releasing on September 29. It also stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Taapsee. And it looks like after wrapping up the works of Judwaa 2, Taapsee will right away begin shooting for this Shaad Ali film.

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh, who made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab last year, has multiple projects in his kitty. He is said to star in a film with Sonakshi Sinha and another one alongside his Phillauri co-star Anushka Sharma named Kaneda.

